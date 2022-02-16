Just a day after seeing a fresh batch of spy shots of the next-gen Ford Mustang coupe, here is our very first look at the future version of the Mustang Convertible. While it looks similar to the development vehicles in previous photos at first glance, the key differences are noticeable by looking at the camouflage on the roof.

Where other examples have a polka-dot wrap on the front portion of the roof and on the A-pillars, this one has a black fabric over the entire top. There's also a visible transition in the material at the point where the convertible attaches to the top of the windshield. The lack of heavy framing for the B-pillar is another bit of evidence that we're looking at the droptop in these images.

Gallery: Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots

19 Photos

This development vehicle rides on different wheels than the previous ones. The design features an angular look with widely spaced Y-shaped spokes. Our spy includes a comparison to the similar appearance to the pieces on the 19-inch wheels from the High Performance Package for the 2.3-liter Mustang.

Like the next-gen Mustang in the last set of spy shots, this one features a pair of brake calipers on the rear wheels. The current speculation is that this setup is part of a performance package option.

A previous spy video offers a chance to hear the new Mustang (embedded below). That clip makes it sound like a V8 is under the hood. There's a rumor about Ford introducing a hybrid-assisted V8 with an electric motor turning the front wheels. If this model actually happens, it would also be the first all-wheel-drive Mustang. The EcoBoost four-cylinder is probably still going to be the entry-level engine.

The currently available info suggests the next-gen Mustang arrives for the 2024 model year. We are anticipating an unveiling in 2023.