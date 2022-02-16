Remember sedans? They used to be popular until the SUV plague started to spread. We kid, of course. Despite an avalanche of Q and E-Tron models, Audi isn't giving up hope on the good ol’ three-box saloon. The midsize A6 will get a nip and tuck later this year, and in the meantime, our spies caught a thinly covered prototype.

Resting in a fenced parking lot near Audi's development center in Ingolstadt, the black test vehicle was surrounded by cars from other brands. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the China-only Skoda Kodiaq GT joined by the conventionally styled SUV, also in a specification for the People's Republic. We also see some Mercedes models, notably an AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, a G-Class, and a Maybach GLS.

Gallery: 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photos

14 Photos

Ok, but what about the A6? Well, there's not much to say since the updates are borderline unnoticeable. If it weren't for the camouflage, the car might have flown under the spy photographer's radar. It appears to be an S Line model judging by the covered badge on the front fenders. The faux air intakes of the front bumper have a different pattern now, but nothing to write home about.

Not investing a great deal into the facelift of a slow-selling product is a wise business decision since there's more money to be made with SUVs. The statement is not generally true since Audi has decided to end production of the Q2 at the end of the subcompact model's first and last generation. Of course, there could be more than meets the eye, so let's wait for the Four Rings to lose some of the swirly disguise.

Sadly, the 2023 A6 will continue to have those ghastly fake exhaust tips since the real one is tucked away under the bumper on the driver's side. Audi didn't bother to camouflage the dashboard, which tells us the cabin will be largely inherited from the current BMW 5 Series rival. It's the penultimate facelift being prepared for the traditional model as the next generation will be the last one to offer combustion engines.

The entire A6 lineup will get these minor tweaks, including the wagon with the high-riding Allroad and the sportier S / RS derivatives.