Audi unveiled the facelifted A8 family for Europe in November last year and the refreshed luxury sedan is now ready to hit the US market. Both the regular A8 and the sportier S8 receive improvements all around, but probably the biggest news is the pricing for the 2022 model year, which includes a significant price drop for the S8.

The more potent member of the A8 range has a starting price of $116,900 (MSRP excluding destination) for the new model year versus $129,500 for the 2021 S8. This represents a major $12,600 price drop for the speedy sedan, which comes as standard with an air suspension and all-wheel steering. The 4.0-liter V8 with 563 horsepower (414 kilowatts) under the hood is also part of the stock factory equipment.

As for the regular A8, it carries over without changes in the starting price and for the 2022 model year, you’ll have to spend at least $86,500 (MSRP excluding destination) to buy the A8 L 55 TFSI. This is the only available A8 option for the new model year, which comes powered by a 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine good for 335 hp (246 kW). As standard, the machine rides on 19-inch five-spoke design wheels with all-season tires.

Just like its European sibling, the refreshed Audi A8 for the United States can be distinguished by the more prominent singleframe surrounded by additional chrome trim. Also, an important part of the facelift is the pair of redesigned headlights with 1.3 million micromirrors controlling the digital matrix function. At the back, the rear fascia now features new taillight OLED signatures and a new light strip running from coast to coast. A redesigned diffuser sits low in the bumper.

Naturally, the S8 has a more aggressive appearance thanks mainly to the four tailpipes at the back and the even wider radiator grille at the front. If you want your sporty luxury sedan even more formidable, you can opt for the Black Optic Plus package, which brings black mirrors, badges, and 21-inch wheels. The same pack is also available for the regular A8.