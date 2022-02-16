Shortly after announcing it will recall all Bolt electric vehicles ever produced back in August last year, Chevrolet paused the production of its zero-emissions model over concerns of a fire risk. At the time, we didn’t know this would become the longest safety-related production pause in the history of the company but finally, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. General Motors announced yesterday the Bolt will go back on the assembly lines on April 4.

Everything started in November 2020 when Chevy recalled a number of Bolts and then in July last year, the automaker issued a second recall. In August, it announced more than 140,000 vehicles, the entire production run of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, will have to be inspected. A new diagnostics software was then developed, which helped GM identify which battery modules could cause problems and replace them.

"We appreciate the patience customers have shown throughout the recall," Dan Flores, a GM spokesman, said in a statement sent to Automotive News. "We remain committed to Bolt EV and EUV and this decision will allow us to simultaneously replace battery modules and resume retail sales soon, which were strong before the recall."

The Bolt family will be back in production starting from April 4 at the Orion Assembly in Michigan. The last time new Bolt EVs were assembled at the plant was in November 2021, when Chevrolet built several Bolts to provide vehicles for customers during recall repairs. Currently, the manufacturer is busy replacing defective battery modules in cooperation with its battery supplier LG Energy Solution.

If you want to order a new Bolt hatchback or Bolt crossover, you will have to wait at least until April 4. Chevrolet dealers are still under a stop-sale order until the production is resumed. Recalled Bolts that haven’t received new modules or haven’t been inspected with the diagnostics software can’t be offered to customers, too. Automotive News estimates the recall could cost GM and LG up to $2 billion depending on the number of replaced battery modules.