Formula 1 is the pinnacle of on-road racing, an international motorsport that saw several professional racing drivers catapulted onto the spotlight. F1 cars are known for their engineering and design, which makes them a usual source of inspiration for aspiring builders all over the world.

One of which is Aeromaster from Bulgaria. And while the company is known to make Bentley Speed 8 LMP race car clones, the owners take their Formula 1 inspiration for another dream project – a rally raid, off-road buggy.

Yes, it looks weird, but we can't help but appreciate it after around five minutes of staring.

Gallery: Aeromaster Rally Raid Buggy

12 Photos

Obviously, the goal is to make an off-road buggy that looks unique. Aeromaster has successfully done so with this prototype as it's wildly different from its stripped-off contemporaries. The shape itself is bonkers, along with the choice of livery – it's like a mishmash between a Tamiya RC car, F1 cars from yesteryears, and a fighter jet.

"The purpose of our design is to use the Formula 1 cars as an inspiration, since I always loved the beautiful look of F1 cars, also formula 1's key ingredients: aerodynamic and smooth silhouette lines, speed, excitement and performance, with the sport's emerging narratives etc.," Aeromaster said on its website.

Of course, inspiration's not all from F1. The creators also said they incorporated some Baja racing car styling into the design. Powering this one-of-a-kind buggy is a longitudinal, mid-mounted 4.2-liter V8.

This buggy with butterfly doors is definitely not for everyone. The creators know that, and call the rally raid buggy a "crazy dream for years come true."

If you're one to share this dream with them, make sure to drop Aeromaster a message via the source link below.