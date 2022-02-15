This spy video catches BMW developing the sporty X1 M35i near the Arctic Circle. The highlight is seeing the crossover on an ice track where the test driver spins the tires and slides the vehicle around.

The X1 M35i won't quite be a full-on M variant, but it will reportedly share an engine with the M135i and M235i. If so, then the crossover will pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (332 Newton-meters) of torque.

It will also have BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The spinning tires and sliding in this video might be for evaluating the drivetrain's stability and traction control calibrations for this more powerful version of the upcoming vehicle.

BMW's camouflage prevents drawing too many conclusions about the new X1's styling. The design seems to evolve the look of the current one, and the model's physical footprint appears larger.

The X1 M35i has four exhaust outlets – a pair on each side of the rear. In front, expect the model to have a different fascia with a look matching the vehicle's sporty performance.

Earlier spy shots (above) offered a look inside a different X1 development vehicle. The interior was far from being production-ready, but the cabin included a pair of screens in a single, curved surround. A thin vent was beneath the display in the center. There was a three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel. The company hid everything else under cloth panels.

The next-gen X1 will debut in 2022. Although, a specific date for the premiere isn't available yet. BMW plans to offer a wide variety of powertrains, including the fully electric iX1. The EV has a slightly different look, including a closed-off grille. There are rumors of both single- and dual-motor layouts being available, expanding the X1 range even further.