A long-standing tradition will continue as BMW has just unveiled its fleet of M vehicles that will be used as safety cars during the 2022 season of MotoGP. There are a few full-blown M cars that will play different roles during the motorcycle competition but the star of the show for the new year is the M2 CS Racing, which is virtually a race car performing safety car duties.

BMW proudly says the coupe required only a few modifications in the metamorphosis from a race car to MotorGP’s new safety car. These include the addition of light bars and front lights, plus a special livery, which celebrates 50 years of BMW M vehicles. Powering the car is a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine, developing up to 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) depending on the version. A mechanical limited-slip differential with preload and separate cooling, as well as specially manufactured drive shafts and a carbon roof, are part of the equipment.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP Safety Car

14 Photos

“BMW M has been our partner since 1999 and, over the course of this long-term collaboration, has always thrilled us with new highlights,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, commented. “With a safety car based on a real race car, BMW M is once again setting new benchmarks this year. The BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP Safety Car shows how deeply rooted BMW M is in motorsport.”

But the M2 CS Racing is not the only BMW M model that is going to perform MotoGP duties. For the new season, it will be joined by a range of other M cars, including an M4 Competition, M5 CS, and M8 Competition Gran Coupe, all three of which will act as safety cars. An X5 M Competition will be the championship’s new medical car, while two BMW M 1000 RR bikes will be used as safety bikes. Last but not least, even BMW’s fully-electric i4 M50 will be joining the races as a safety car for the electric motorcycle series part of the MotoGP program.

The new MotoGP season will begin on March 6 with the Grand Prix of Qatar, followed by the GP of Indonesia and GP of Argentina. The last race for the season is scheduled for November 6 in Valencia.