There are several automotive contests running in different regions of the world every year. In addition to regional categorization, there are also a few other different criteria under which those competitions are divided. One of the concourses that you’ve probably never heard of has a female jury panel and it has just announced its winners for 2022. These six models represent “excellence in their segments based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money.”

Admittedly, the categorization of the Women's World Car Of The Year is a little weird. There are two types of SUV categories (Family SUV and Large SUV), plus a Pure 4x4 category for off-road-inspired vehicles. Nevertheless, there are a total of six categories and the jurors will choose the Best Car of the Year from the six category winners. The final results will be announced around March 8, International Women's Day, and now we have the names of the finalists.

Since the Women's World Car Of The Year is an international competition, there are models from American, South Korean, German, and French automakers this year. Without further ado, these are the six category winners which will compete for the final award:

- Urban Model: Peugeot 308

- Familiy SUV: Kia Sportage

- Large Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Large SUV: BMW iX

- Performance Car: Audi e-Tron GT

- Pure 4X4 & Pick Up: Jeep Wrangler 4xe

For the 2022 edition of the Women's COTY, a total of 65 candidates were included, all launched between January 1 and December 31, 2021. The jury panel consists of 56 female motoring journalists from 40 countries spanning 5 continents. The winner will be announced in less than a month from now, so stay tuned.