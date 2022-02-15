BMW has been caught putting the finishing touches on the next-generation M2. The performance coupe wasn't all alone since some of the spy shots show the prototype in front of an M240i. We're bringing this up to point out something we hadn't noticed before. It would appear the range-topping 2 Series Coupe is getting different headlights as they no longer slim down while approaching the front grille.

Speaking of which, the kidneys have horizontal slats and we are getting the impression the grille is a tad more angular than before. Perhaps the most obvious change at the front compared to the M Performance version is the redesigned front bumper with significantly larger square air intakes. The lower grille has a more upright layout and is flanked by extra vents.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos

21 Photos

Elsewhere, the two performance coupes share the typical M side mirrors and a subtle trunk lid spoiler. That's where the similarities end as the flagship boasts a redesigned rear bumper to accommodate the quad exhausts with generously sized finishers, likely reserved for the Competition model. Expect BMW to put 19-inch wheels as standard in order to accommodate larger brakes necessary to handle the extra power over the M240i.

A stiffer suspension seems like an educated guess judging by the lowered ride height of the prototype riding on winter tires. Another big change over the lesser 2 Series Coupe versions will be a different upper section of the dashboard to host the iDrive 8 with its side-by-side screens. Body-hugging seats and other typical M trinkets will further separate the cream of the crop from the more mundane trim levels.

According to the latest intel, the BMW M division – which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – will sell the M2 exclusively with rear-wheel drive. It should have 400 horsepower at the very least in the basic variant, with the Competition to offer an output advantage of roughly 30 hp. A six-speed manual will be standard, joined by an optional eight-speed automatic to please everyone.

The world premiere is due to take place in the coming months prior to a start of production in December at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. Further down the line, BMW will likely spice up the M2 lineup with hotter derivatives positioned above the Competition, namely CS and CSL limited-run special editions.