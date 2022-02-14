Short films and videos made for marketing purposes have been around since time immemorial. They serve their purpose: to reach target demographics and eventually persuade them to buy the product. Or at least create a fuzz about it.

That said, Mercedes-Benz's latest marketing ploy for the G-Class SUV is a bit peculiar. The German marque has made an eight-minute vampire movie just in time for Valentine's Day, calling it "Immortal Love" for obvious reasons.

If the automaker's target customers are our fanged, immortal friends, we're not entirely sure, but at least the short film embedded atop is entertaining.

Gallery: Immortal Love x Mercedes-Benz G-Class

6 Photos

To be fair, the Mercedes G-Class is in line with the lifestyle of vampires. It has a timeless design, so innocent bystanders won't know from which year the vampire owner's really from – unless it's an AMG G65. The G-Class also does carry the monicker "stronger than time," which resound with how vampires withstand death and aging.

The eight-minute vampire movie features international rising star Rimon. The singer/songwriter, who was born in Eritrea and raised in the Netherlands, plays a globally celebrated star rapper who leads a double life.

In line with the short vampire movie, Mercedes-Benz has also opened an exclusive meeting place and experience space for the growing G-Class community worldwide: the G‑Class Private Lounge. Meeting a new vampire friend isn't guaranteed, though.

"The G-Class has evolved continuously over more than 40 years but has consistently retained its unmistakable character. Its DNA shapes the zeitgeist – as does its fascination and the loyalty of its fans. The G-Class has always been geared towards state-of-the-art technology, so it is only natural that we are now leading our "G" into the age of electric mobility," says Dr. Emmerich Schiller, CEO Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Head of the Off-Road Vehicle Product Division at Mercedes-Benz AG.