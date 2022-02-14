The streetwear brand Supreme is the unofficial king of collaborations. Since 1994, the former skateboarding company has been slapping its iconic red-and-white logo on everything from sneakers to shovels. And even Supreme's silliest collabs draw huge interest from hypebeasts – if you think I'm kidding, you can buy a single red Supreme stapler on the resale website StockX for $122.

So it's no surprise that Supreme teamed up with another iconic brand for its new Spring/Summer 2022 collection: Airstream. The partnership includes the 22-foot trailer pictured here, which comes littered with tiny red "Supreme" rectangles and features a new red awning with the brand's logo in massive white letters. All of which, by the way, will undoubtedly hike up the price of this Airstream pretty significantly.

The interior sports a Supreme-branded red bench surrounding a small table, with a few subtle Supreme logos scattered elsewhere. You can make out a single red rectangle above the sink and another in the restroom, in case you need to flex while doing your business. Beyond the logos, the Supreme Airstream keeps the climate control, stereo entertainment, and HDTV features found on the base model.

But that's not all; part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection also includes Supreme-branded Kraft mac and cheese, kayaks, foldable chairs, and even cassette players, because why not. The entire collection will be available in stores and on the Supreme website beginning February 17, 2022.

Neither brand has said how much the upgraded Airstream will cost, but you can probably imagine this Supreme-tinged model will garner a much higher asking price. A typical 22-foot Airstream Caravel, for reference, costs around $80,000. Don't be surprised to see a mid-six-figure final asking price from this particular model.