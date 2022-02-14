The performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan will debut at 00:01 Central European Time on February 16 (6:01 PM EDT February 15). The company is teasing it with a brief video that shows some of the AMG logos (embedded below).

While the teaser clip uses quick cuts to show details about the AMG EQE, there are spy shots that provide a much better view of the performance model's styling. In general, the more powerful version looks a lot like the standard one. All signs indicate that it wears the Panamericana grille with vertical strakes but no actual openings, like on the AMG EQS.

A small spoiler attaches to the rear deck. The teaser shows a row of diffuser elements that are likely for the lower portion of the bumper.

The AMG EQE in this video has wheels with Y-shaped spokes. This is likely the stock setup. However, the spy shots also show two five-spoke designs on one car and a multi-spoke version. It's possible that these alternatives are options for folks who prefer a different appearance.

In the press release for the EQE debut, Mercedes mentioned a future version "with around 500 kilowatts," which is 671 horsepower. We suspect the variant in this teaser is the model to which the brand is referring. If so, the AMG version is a massive upgrade over the EQE 350 that makes 288 hp (215 kW).

In 2020, Mercedes filed for trademarks on "EQE 43," "EQE 53," and "EQE 63." This strongly hints that the brand plans to expand the range with more offerings in the future.

The standard EQE doesn't arrive in the United States until the second half of 2022. Generally, Mercedes staggers the launch of the entry-level model and the AMG variants. With that in mind, don't expect to see the high-performance version in the US until late in the year at the earliest.