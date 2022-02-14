This year’s Super Bowl had ads from Toyota, Kia, BMW, and many more brands from beyond the automotive sphere. Not every commercial was a hit – they never are – with some landing better than others, and one from Chevy was among those stars. It showed off the new 2024 Silverado EV by recreating the title sequence to “The Sopranos” TV show, which scored very well with Ad Age, earning a full five stars from the marketing industry publication.

The ad is a shot-for-shot modernization of the title sequence, which originally showcased title character Tony Soprano piloting his 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey. The new ad recreates the gritty landscape shots from the original, but several other changes show that it’s time for a new generation to take over. The Silverado EV replaces the Suburban, and Tony’s daughter Meadow, who is played by Jaime-Lynn Sigler in the show and the commercial, replaces Tony behind the wheel.

“This spot is about taking a nontraditional approach for a nontraditional electric truck,” said Steve Majoros, Chevy’s marketing vice president. “The Silverado EV redefines our best-selling nameplate, while the spot envisions what the next generation of ‘The Sopranos’ might look like today.”

The ad concludes with Sigler showing off the EV’s four-wheel steering as she exits the truck to embrace her brother A.J. from the show, with Robert Iler reprising his role. The Sopranos TV show ran from 1999 to 2007, but it recently got the prequel treatment with a full-length movie that landed in theaters late last year, bringing the gritty crime drama to a new generation of viewers.

The commercial’s accuracy to the original sequence is no coincidence. Chevy and its agency Commonwealth // McCann were able to work with David Chase, the show;’s creator and director, and Phil Abraham, the original title sequence’s director of photography, in recreating its new ad. Well done.