Acura will begin taking orders for the 2023 Integra on March 10 ahead of the new model going on sale later in the spring. Acura warns that there is a limited supply of vehicles for this first batch of deliveries for the folks who want to be early adopters. The specific number isn't available yet, but the automaker says the price starts at around $30,000.

Motor1.com reached out to Acura for more details about the size of this initial batch of Integras.

There are still many mysteries about the 2023 Integra. For example, Acura says the model uses a "high-output" turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder but isn't yet revealing the numbers. The version of this engine in the Honda Civic Si sedan makes 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can get a six-speed manual or a still-unidentified automatic. It's possibly a CVT because that's what the Si uses.

Gallery: Acura Integra Prototype Interior Photos

6 Photos

Acura hasn't released any official images of the new Integra's interior. A prototype on display at the Rolex 24 at Daytona offered a glimpse inside the vehicle, though (gallery above).

There is a strong similarity to the Civic Si's cabin. The infotainment screen on top of the dashboard appears to be the same 9.0-inch touchscreen. The mesh HVAC vents on the center stack are similar, but this panel doesn't run all the way across the passenger side like on the Civic. The three dials for controlling the HVAC system also carry over. Even the center console layout appears to be the same.

The steering wheel seems to be the same one from the Civic Si, except for the Acura badge in the middle. The photos of the prototype don't provide a good view of the instrument cluster. Given all of the other parts we can see, similarities to the Si seem likely.