Love is in the air today and Porsche is getting emotional with a new video celebrating 45 years since the launch of the 928. It was the brand’s first V8-powered model, which made its official debut at the 1977 Geneva Motor Show and marked the beginning of a long and successful V8 era for the Stuttgart company. Porsche is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the 928 and is taking a look into the future of the eight-cylinder engine in its lineup.

The 928 may not be the most emblematic Porsche in history, but it’s indeed a very important part of the marque’s past. Right after its launch, it won the European Car of the Year award and is still the only sports car to win the title to date. Produced between 1977 and 1995 with four different V8 engines mounted at the front, the 928 sold over 61,000 units globally. To date, the model remains the only V8-powered coupe from Porsche.

Today, the V8 engine plays a significant role in the brand’s lineup. No fewer than seven models have eight-cylinder engines under their hoods, including the Panamera GTS, Cayenne Turbo, and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The latter combines a powerful V8 engine, engineered in Weissach and built in Zuffenhausen, with an electric motor for a responsive and fun-delivering hybrid powertrain. The same electrified system can also be found in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT also employs a V8 engine and it helped the performance SUV lap the Nurburgring in just 7:38.9 minutes, which is the SUV lap record for the track.

The latest addition to the Porsche V8 lineup is the LMDh which is still in prototype form and has a twin-turbo V8 that can run on renewable fuels. It is currently under development for a race debut in 2023 with planned entries in the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. According to the regulations, the power output of the V8 hybrid system must not exceed 500 kilowatts (670.5 horsepower).