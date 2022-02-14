Honesty pays off? Not always as Timothy Brooks Holden still has to do 150 hours of community work aside from losing his driver's license for 18 months. NZ Herald reports that on July 23, 2021, he was pulled over by the police for going way over the speed limit. On a rural road near Hastings in New Zealand, a radar clocked him at 176 km/h (109.3 mph), but the man claims he was actually going faster. What, what?

He told the Napier District Court he was doing 195 km/h (121.1 mph), not to test the car's top speed, but rather to "beat the car next to him." In other words, he was involved in a street race. In November last year, Holden labeled the sentence as being "manifestly excessive" in his appeal to the High Court, claiming a 12-month ban would be fairer.

The judge had a different opinion, which isn't too surpassing giving the driver's track record with no fewer than six previous convictions. New Zealand's Land Transport Act of 1998 mentions "sustained loss of traction" is illegal, and he not only broke that law but injured someone. He was sentenced to jail back in 2006.

Not only that, between 2002 and 2020, Holden gathered 20 infringements attracting demerit points, so his recent illegal conduct was not a one-time affair. Lawyer Lisa Grant defended her client by saying the race took place on a straight rural road without any other cars aside from Holden's, the vehicle he was racing against, and of course, the police car.

Police counsel James Bridgman replied by saying the race was held during winter at around 11 PM with no street lights, so visibility was an issue that night. Holden's appeal was dismissed because of his comprehensive rap sheet.

Justice Gendall, the appeal judge, motivated the decision: "He will engage in such offending again, potentially putting members of the public at risk."