The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo remains a symbol of an era in the performance car market dominated mostly by Japanese automakers. Unfortunately, the model is now retired and the manufacturer has zero ambitions to revive it in the near future. What can we do about it? Not much except simply keep enjoying all ten generations of the sporty sedan in all their beauty.

The folks over at the Officially Gassed channel on YouTube probably had the same idea while organizing the drag race you are about to learn for. The team decided to pay a tribute to the legendary sports car and gathered three generations of Lancer Evos. All three cars are modified and have similar output numbers, which makes this drag race even more exciting.

The 18-minute video at the top of this page treats us to four different races between the three contenders. First, there’s a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration test and it proves these cars are indeed very similar in their performance. However, the newest model in the trio wins the race.

Next up is a quarter-mile test. This is not a direct drag race with all three cars starting together, though. And again, the results are very similar. Of course, the most exciting exercise is the direct drag race where all three Evos lineup to start simultaneously. It’s worth mentioning that the Evo 10 has the least powerful engine here, but compensates with its lower weight and dual-clutch gearbox.

This is the race where power matters the most. Of course, there are other factors that also contribute to the final result, including traction, weight, reaction times, etc. In this category, the Evo 10 remains dead last but there’s a second race that gives it another chance. The outcome? The same as the previous race despite the better reaction times for the Evo 7 and Evo 10.

The last round is a rolling race from 50 mph (80 kph). Traction is not that important here, but gear changes and reaction times remain quite significant.