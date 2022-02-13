When Lexus premiered the all-new LX a few months ago, it presented a new chapter in the luxury SUV's story. The 2022 LX embraced engine downsizing by ditching the 5.7-liter, naturally-aspirated V8 for a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6. Despite that, the boosted six-cylinder puts out more power and torque than before.

The twin-turbo V6 used in the LX 600 is the same lump found in the company's flagship sedan, the LS 500. However, the tune for the LX 600 puts out less horsepower than the LS 500, but it makes up for it when it comes to torque. Whereas the LS packs 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts), the LX has 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts). As for torque, the LX pulls 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque compared to the LS' 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meter) rating.

But the folks from EKanoo Racing wanted to see how much of that power goes to the road. In this case, they used a dyno to find out. If EKanoo Racing sounds familiar, it's the same tuning firm that performed a dyno run on the new Land Cruiser. It's worth noting that the Land Cruiser it tested had the same 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6, so it will be interesting to see how the Lexus-badged version fares.

In its test with the Land Cruiser, the SUV doled out 370 horsepower (276 kilowatts) on the rolling road. With that, the LX 600 has to match that number at the very least. The model EKanoo used had just 9 miles (17 kilometers) on the clock, so it's still had a very green engine. However, the result didn't match the Land Cruiser's figure.

The best run on the dyno yielded 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts), 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts) shy of the Toyota counterpart. The tuning firm has a plausible explanation for the result. It reckons the lower rating is because of the F Sport's heavier 22-inch alloys. The Land Cruiser it tested previously wore 20-inch alloys.

Either way, EKanoo Racing says the new twin-turbo V6 is heaps more potent compared to the naturally-aspirated V8. If you factor in drivetrain losses on the dyno, the figure is also pretty close to the manufacturer's claim.