Which Lamborghini is best? Well, it really depends on what sort of experience you’re looking for. If you’re in the market for the highest performing Lamborghinis ever built, then you’ll probably take a look at the Huracan STO and the Aventador SVJ. There are endless metrics we can use to compare these two impressive supercars, but our favorite is a simple drag race. Thanks to the team at carwow we can see if the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is quicker than the Aventador SVJ.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is the latest trim added to the ever-growing Huracan lineup. This track focused build borrows many of its aero and drivetrain parts from the Lamborghini Racecars used in the Super Trofeo series and in IMSA endurance racing. These track developed components help to make the Lamborghini Huracan STO one of the best driving Lamborghinis ever built. Power comes from the familiar 5.2-liter V10 engine that produces 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and routes power to the rear wheels via an 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Sure the Lamborghini Huracan STO is a great track car, but how does it do in a drag race?

To challenge the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is a V12 powered legend, welcome to the Aventador SVJ. This insane V12 powered supercar is the stuff of legends thanks to its bespoke 6.5-liter V12 engine the pumps out 770 horsepower (574 Kilowatts). This power is sent to all four-wheels via Lamborghini’s all-wheel-drive system. The Aventador SVJ uses an old school single clutch automated manual transmission which is a little slower than the dual-clutch found in the Huracan. Outside of its powerful V12 the Aventador SVJ utilizes advanced active aero component which helped it set a lap time record at the Nürburgring.

Which of these awesome Lamborghinis is the best? Well it’s impossible to say for sure, but at least this drag race is a fun easy way to make a decision.