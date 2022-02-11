A new Reuters report says that Lincoln will launch at least five battery-powered SUVs by 2026. The allegation, which Reuters attributed to "three people familiar with the plans," also provides the first details about those products. Ford Motor Company said last year that it would invest $30 billion into its electrification efforts, with plans to electrify the entire Lincoln lineup by 2030. Here's our potential first look at what's to come.

Lincoln will launch its first electric vehicle sometime this year. A teaser from last June showed off a full-width front lighting element on the unnamed model, and the report says the first of the brand's EVs is scheduled to enter production in late 2024 or in early 2025. It will be about the size of the Aviator. The production date lines up with a rumor from late last year that electric Aviator production had been pushed back to 2024.

Gallery: Lincoln first EV teaser images

3 Photos

There will be smaller Lincoln EVs, too, and the report says they will share their underpinnings with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The sources didn't provide a production timeline for this model. It'll be an improved version of the platform, too. Other EVs are potentially replacing the Corsair and Nautilus, which will enter production in 2025-2026. Topping the range will be an electrified Navigator equivalent that will enter production in 2026 and share a platform with the F-150 Lightning.

Lincoln is a tad late announcing its electrification plans, but the rumored production timeline presented above doesn't put it too far behind its competitors. Luxury brands across the industry are at various stages of electrifying their lineups, with the likes of Mercedes leading the charge. A Lincoln spokesperson told Reuters that it wouldn't discuss details about future vehicles.

We'll get a look at Lincoln's EV efforts when it unveils the first model later this year. Details remain scarce about the new offering, but the teaser image makes it appear that the car's design will take after the styling Lincoln introduced the on Zephyr Reflection concept. If that's the case, it will undoubtedly have the styling to stand out, and it'll be the electric powertrain and infotainment software that will help differentiate it from other EVs.