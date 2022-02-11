It’s a good day for Kia, Genesis, and Hyundai. The three ranked very well on J.D. Power’s 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study. Kia and Genesis took top honors in the mass-market and premium vehicle categories. Hyundai ranked two spots below Kia, right behind Buick. Toyota and Dodge round out the top five most dependable mass-market brands. Lexus, Porsche, Cadillac, and Lincoln complete the premium category.

The J.D. Power survey asked owners to provide feedback about nine major categories, including powertrain, infotainment tech, and driving experience. Based on this feedback, J.D. Power calculated a score based on a 1,000-point scale to identify how many problems an owner faces per 100 vehicles (PP100). Kia scored 145 PP100, while Genesis scored 155 PP110. The complete ranking for mass-market brands is:

  • Kia – 145 PP100
  • Buick – 147 PP100
  • Hyundai – 148 PP100
  • Toyota – 158 PP100
  • Dodge – 166 PP100

Here’s the ranking for the premium category: 

  • Genesis – 155 PP100
  • Lexus – 159 PP100
  • Porsche – 162 PP100
  • Cadillac – 168 PP100
  • Lincoln – 180 PP100

Owners continue to complain about infotainment systems, which is a category that saw more than double the number of complaints of any other one. Consumers fussed most about built-in voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, built-in Bluetooth systems, and a lack of ports.

J.D. Power’s study gives beyond just ranking brands. The reports also identify the top models in various segments, from compact mass-market ones to large luxury SUVs. Dependable mass-market models include the Ford Mustang, Toyota Corolla, and Mazda Miata.

Lexus has three models in the premium-brand category with the UX, the NX, and the RX. The Porsche Cayenne made the rankings, too, and J.D. Power notes that the 2019 Porsche 911 was rated the most dependable model in the study.

The complete list is below:

Category Make And Model
Compact Car Toyota Corolla
Compact Sporty Car Mazda MX-5 Miata
Midsize Car Hyundai Sonata
Midsize Sporty Car Ford Mustang
Large Car Chevrolet Impala
Minivan  Dodge Grand Caravan
Small SUV Buick Encore
Compact SUV Buick Envision
Midsize SUV Hyundai Santa Fe
Upper Midsize SUV Kia Sorento
Large SUV Chevrolet Suburban
Midsize Pickup Nissan Frontier
Large Light Duty Pickup Toyota Tundra
Large Heavy Duty Pickup Chevrolet Silverado HD
Premium Compact Car BMW 4 Series
Premium Midsize Car Lincoln MKZ
Premium Small SUV Lexus UX
Premium Compact SUV Lexus NX
Premium Midsize SUV Lexus RX
Premium Upper Midsize SUV Porsche Cayenne

Source: J.D. Power

