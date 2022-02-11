Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This gallery of the refreshed 3 Series includes looks at the wagon and the sedan. Both of them have tweaks to the nose and tail.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan and 3 Series Touring spy photos

This example of the BMW 3 Series refresh is a bit different because it has the wing from the M Performance package. It has rectangular exhaust outlets, too.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan Facelift with M Performance wing spy photos

The refreshed BMW X6 doesn't change much on the outside. However, these pictures show that the interior receives a major overhaul with new screens.

Gallery: BMW X6 Facelift New Spy Photos

These spy shots are our first look inside the Ford Ranger Raptor. The cabin includes a flat-bottom steering wheel with Raptor branding and red stitching. There are also paddle shifters.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos

The little Hyundai Accent has some updates on the way. It appears to have styling cues from the Elantra.

Gallery: Hyundai Accent Spy Photos

Here's the next-gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The styling is very similar to the current one, but it rides on a completely different platform.

Gallery: 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photos

This is the next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class PHEV. Compared to the current one, the charging port moves to the rear-left fender.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photos

Like most of the rest of the Mercedes lineup, the EQE crossover has an AMG variant on the way. This one has a lower ride height and big wheels.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos

This is a test mule for a future Mercedes-Benz SUV. The company is using a C-Class body as a test mule. Speculation suggests it could be a smaller sibling to the G-Class.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos

This might just look like a normal Mini Cooper Hardtop, but the lack of an exhaust pipe tells us that this is the EV.

Gallery: 2023 Mini EV spy photos

Lamborghini is putting its Huracan Sterrato concept into production. The supercar has a front skid plate and brush bar. There's a roof rack and scoop on the top. The ride height is higher, too.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos

This Lamborghini Huracan is a bit of a mystery. It appears to be a less hardcore version of the STO.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos

Here's the refreshed Porsche 911 Carrera. This one has lots of camouflage on the rear to hide changes back there.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos

The Porsche 911 range has a refresh on the way. This is the updated convertible. It has the same changes as the Carrera coupe.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photos

Here's the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV during cold-weather development. This one has the headlights on, so you can get a good look at the lamps.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos