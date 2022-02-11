Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan And Touring Spied Hiding Their Facelifts

This gallery of the refreshed 3 Series includes looks at the wagon and the sedan. Both of them have tweaks to the nose and tail.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan and 3 Series Touring spy photos

2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo
25 Photos
2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spy photo

2. 2023 BMW 3 Series Facelift Spied With M Performance Rear Wing

This example of the BMW 3 Series refresh is a bit different because it has the wing from the M Performance package. It has rectangular exhaust outlets, too.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan Facelift with M Performance wing spy photos

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo
16 Photos
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift spy photo

3. BMW X6 Facelift Spied Hiding Small Changes In A Snowy Wonderland

The refreshed BMW X6 doesn't change much on the outside. However, these pictures show that the interior receives a major overhaul with new screens.

Gallery: BMW X6 Facelift New Spy Photos

BMW X6 Front View Facelift Spy Photo
17 Photos
BMW X6 Front View Facelift Spy Photo BMW X6 Front View Facelift Spy Photo BMW X6 Front View Facelift Spy Photo BMW X6 Front View Facelift Spy Photo BMW X6 Side View Facelift Spy Photo BMW X6 Side View Facelift Spy Photo BMW X6 Rear View Facelift Spy Photo

4. Ford Ranger Raptor Interior Spied For First Time

These spy shots are our first look inside the Ford Ranger Raptor. The cabin includes a flat-bottom steering wheel with Raptor branding and red stitching. There are also paddle shifters.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos

Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Interior
10 Photos
Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Interior Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Cabin Close Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Three Quarters Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Front Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Driver Front Angle Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Side Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos Side Angle

5. Refreshed Hyundai Accent Spied Wearing Larger Elantra Design Cues

The little Hyundai Accent has some updates on the way. It appears to have styling cues from the Elantra.

Gallery: Hyundai Accent Spy Photos

Hyundai Accent Spy Photos
10 Photos
Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos

6. 2023 Range Rover Sport Spied Up Close With Thinner Camouflage

Here's the next-gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The styling is very similar to the current one, but it rides on a completely different platform.

Gallery: 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photos

2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo
11 Photos
2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photo

7. 2023 Mercedes E-Class Plug-In Hybrid Spied With Relocated Charging Port

This is the next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class PHEV. Compared to the current one, the charging port moves to the rear-left fender.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photos

2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo
15 Photos
2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo 2023 Mercedes E-Class PHEV spy photo

8. Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Shots Show Off Its Lowered Ride Height

Like most of the rest of the Mercedes lineup, the EQE crossover has an AMG variant on the way. This one has a lower ride height and big wheels.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos
12 Photos
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spy Photos

9. Mercedes SUV Hides Under High-Riding C-Class Body In New Spy Pics

This is a test mule for a future Mercedes-Benz SUV. The company is using a C-Class body as a test mule. Speculation suggests it could be a smaller sibling to the G-Class.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos

Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos
15 Photos
Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz SUV Spy Photos

10. 2023 Mini Cooper S E And JCW Spy Photos Show EVs And ICEs Will Coexist

This might just look like a normal Mini Cooper Hardtop, but the lack of an exhaust pipe tells us that this is the EV.

Gallery: 2023 Mini EV spy photos

2023 Mini EV spy photo
17 Photos
2023 Mini EV spy photo 2023 Mini EV spy photo 2023 Mini EV spy photo 2023 Mini EV spy photo 2023 Mini EV spy photo 2023 Mini EV spy photo 2023 Mini EV spy photo

11. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spied With Snow On Its Rugged Body

Lamborghini is putting its Huracan Sterrato concept into production. The supercar has a front skid plate and brush bar. There's a roof rack and scoop on the top. The ride height is higher, too.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front
28 Photos
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front End Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front End Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Photos Front End

12. New Lamborghini Huracan Prototype Spied Looking Like A Tamed STO

This Lamborghini Huracan is a bit of a mystery. It appears to be a less hardcore version of the STO.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos

Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos
25 Photos
Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale Spy Photos

13. Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Shots Show Coupe With Redesigned Bumpers

Here's the refreshed Porsche 911 Carrera. This one has lots of camouflage on the rear to hide changes back there.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos

Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos
31 Photos
Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos Porsche 911 Carrera Spy Photos

14. Porsche 911 Cabrio Facelift Spied Playing Snowy Games

The Porsche 911 range has a refresh on the way. This is the updated convertible. It has the same changes as the Carrera coupe.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photos

Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front)
18 Photos
Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front) Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front) Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front) Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Porsche 911 Cabrio facelift spy photo (front three-quarters)

15. Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Spied Again And Rendered Unofficially

Here's the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV during cold-weather development. This one has the headlights on, so you can get a good look at the lamps.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos

Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos
29 Photos
Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos

Sources: CarPix, Automedia

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com