It’s Friday again, which means you are less than a day away from the weekend. If you’ve had an exhausting week so far, we have prepared something very relaxing for you to watch right before the weekend kicks off. No, it’s not another drag race (we know you love them), but something that may seem boring at a glance but it’s actually very satisfying and delightful to watch.

What you are about to witness in the video at the top of this page is an A-to-Z wash of the very rare Pagani Huayra Roadster. Sure, car washes are not the most exciting thing for ordinary people but for us gearheads, they are like Christening baths. The video is professionally shot with amazing quality and lacks talking from the detailing specialists. The only thing you’ll hear are the sounds that come from using “the best car care products.”

This statement comes from Esoteric, a detailing company from Ohio, which works on some of the “most beautiful and well-preserved vehicles not only in Central Ohio, but also throughout the US.” One of the firm’s latest clients brought a $4.5 million Pagani Huayra Roadster to the shop for a complete wash and application of a paint protection film. This is indeed a very rare and expensive car and requires special attention. How rare? We’ll get to that in a minute.

The 12-minute video published by Esoteric on YouTube shows the processes of wheel cleaning, chemical decontamination, hand washing, and drying. The footage is accompanied by satisfying sounds and there’s even a dedicated section of the video with different car sounds from the interior and exterior. Last but not least, you can also hear the V12 engine roaring.

Speaking of the engine, the Huayra Roadster has a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 with a peak output of 754 horsepower (562 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is delivered to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automated manual transmission by Xtrac. Only 100 examples of the supercar were produced.