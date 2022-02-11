The BMW 3 Series (G20) still feels relatively fresh, but a quick look at when the sports sedan hit the market shows it has been around for over three years. It means the Mercedes C-Class rival is due for a facelift, which will bring an extension to the lineup with the long-awaited launch of the M3 Touring. Positioned right below the full-fat M models will once again be the M340i.

It's the prototype spotted here by our spies, judging by the exhaust tips and the front grille design. What makes the M340i Sedan special is the M Performance rear wing mounted on the trunk lid. It was introduced in September 2020 for the M3 and M4, and at that time, the performance duo also gained a controversial exhaust system with Lexus-like stacked exhausts mounted in the center. We can't say we're big fans of the setup, and thankfully, this warm 3er has the standard configuration reserved for the M340i.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan Facelift with M Performance wing spy photos

16 Photos

The M Performance goodies extend beyond the look-at-me wing as you'll also notice the special side mirror caps and a front spoiler lip attached to what looks like a redesigned bumper. BMW seems to have put the LED headlights on a diet as they appear slimmer to give the front end a sleeker look. We are happy to report the 2023 3 Series will not inherit the polarizing kidney grille design of the M3.

Being the M340i, it also sits slightly lower to the ground to sharpen up handling. Oddly enough, BMW decided to camouflage the shark fin antenna as if anyone cares about how it looks. Another piece of useless disguise has been applied onto the front fender to conceal the M badge. The wheel centers are missing the logo and the roundel was also removed from the hood and trunk lid, so we might be looking at a Dacia Logan rather than a 3 Series… We kid.

Our spies weren't able to take a peek inside the cabin this time around, but from some angles, it's fairly obvious the upper part of the dashboard has been redesigned. That's because the mid-cycle update will come along with the switch to BMW's new iDrive 8 infotainment setup with a pair of screens housed within a single piece of glass. A not-too-distant cousin, the electric i4, already rocks this setup.

The wraps should come off later this year. However, it's unclear whether BMW will unveil both the standard 3 Series versions and the M3. Perhaps the range-topping sedan is going to be introduced a few months after the lesser trim levels. The not-for-America M3 Touring should break cover before the end of 2022 as well.