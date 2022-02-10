Mini loves to pump out special edition models, and that's in full effect for the 2023 model year. In fact, this marks the first time Mini has announced special edition trims for its entire lineup at the same time, and each is unique to a specific model. The classic Cooper gets the Resolute edition, with the larger Clubman receiving the Untold Edition. The Untamed Edition goes to the adventurous Mini Countryman.

All the tweaks are purely aesthetic, with various stripes, finishes, wheels, and trim being the name of the game. Mini is keen to point out that every special edition has "authentic product personalities" that reflect each model, as well as the buyers who opt for those genres. All will arrive later this year as 2023 models. Here's a quick look at what each has to offer.

2023 Mini Cooper Resolute Edition

Green and bronze take center stage for the Resolute edition, available on Cooper, Cooper SE, and convertible models. Specifically, the shade is called Rebel Green which was previously available only on JCW models. Bronze trim is found all around the car, including the headlight and grille surrounds, door handles, air intakes up front, and fuel filler cap just to name a few. Gold striping also identifies the Resolute edition on the outside, with more gold trim and Resolute branding awaiting driver and passengers inside.

2023 Mini Clubman Untold Edition

There's more green and gold for the family-friendly Clubman Untold Edition, available on S through JCW trim levels. This time the exterior shade is called Sage Green, which is also a first-time color on the Clubman. There's even more green in the lower body sections which are usually black, and similar to the Resolute Edition, trim in various locations on the exterior (such as the grille surround) gets a brass treatment. There's also plenty of black trim on the outside, along with Untold-exclusive exterior striping and special 18-inch wheels. Sage Green trim with lighter contrast colors and brass trim is found inside as well.

2023 Mini Countryman Untamed Edition

Of course the rugged Mini gets the Untamed treatment. Available on standard and PHEV trims, going Untamed means going gray, as it's finished in an exclusive shade of Momentum Grey metallic. There's more gray for the body trim, creating a monochromatic look save for black on the roof and mirror caps – unless you opt for the Piano Black exterior option which adds all kinds of black trim around the Countryman. In any case, exclusive 18-inch wheels and bold side stripes make the Untamed Edition stand out. Inside is a mix of green and blue with contrast stitching, special graphics, and Untamed branding.

Prices start at $35,900 for the Cooper S Resolute Edition two-door. The cheapest Clubman Untold Edition starts at $41,650, and the Countryman Untamed is just a bit more at $41,900. None of the prices include a mandatory $850 destination charge.