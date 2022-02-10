The Smart #1 (yes, with the hashtag) is the name of the first product from the reorganized brand. The company is now a 50-50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely, and they're kicking off the partnership with this electric crossover. The vehicle launches later this year.

The Smart #1 in these teaser images wears a body wrap to camouflage the appearance. In general, there are significant similarities to the earlier #1 Concept. The grille is now flush with the body, rather than the concave sculpting from the version at the IAA show in Munich. The nose also gains small inlets ahead of the wheels. The rear hatch's lip has a softer shape here than the earlier iteration.

The #1 has a drag coefficient of 0.29. To achieve this low number, the body has elements like active grille shutters. Also, the door handles are flush with the body, and an ice-breaking function makes it hard for them to get stuck in freezing temperatures.

The Smart #1 Concept (gallery below) measures 168.9 inches (4.29 meters) long, which puts is comparable to a Mini Countryman at 169.7 inches (4.31 meters). Based on these images, the production version appears to have very similar proportions, so it should be around the same size.

Smart's new teaser images don't let us see inside the #1. The general interior design of the concept is minimalist with a steering wheel and a rectangular 12.8-inch screen on the center stack. The metallic-gold finish throughout the show car's cabin doesn't seem as likely to make it to the production version because of the ostentatious appearance.

There are no powertrain details about the Smart #1. It rides on the Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture. The underpinnings run on an 800-volt architecture and can support up to three electric motors.

The #1 also introduces Smart's new naming scheme for its future models. The company's press release explains the reasoning for this moniker as: "Now often used to indicate the hottest topics in social media, the "#" symbol is evocative of trendsetting in the digital era."

Smart plans to add a larger crossover to its lineup later. The company doesn't plan to offer either model in the United States. Instead, the focus is on Europe and Chine.