If you follow Motor1.com on social media (and you should at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) you know that for the last couple of weeks we've had a fun challenge taking place. The first Motor1.com Social Car of the Year tournament started with 16 vehicles, and it was our social media followers who decided the outcome. We announced the winner on February 7 but in case you missed it, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring went home with the crown.

The first round was held exclusively on our Facebook page, with the Nissan Z, Rimac Nevera, and BMW i4 joining Porsche in the semi-finals. Motor1.com Facebook fans joined our Instagram followers for the final four, leading to a close battle between Porsche and Rimac. With approximately 53 percent of the vote, the 911 GT3 Touring claimed victory as our first Social Car of the Year winner. The fans have spoken.

However, the 911 GT3 Touring didn't just win in the USA. Motor1 editions all around the world participated in this contest, and our followers ultimately logged over 120,000 votes for their favorite vehicles. When the dust settled, our little contest reached 1.2 billion (yes, billion) people and for fans in Germany and Brazil, the delectable 911 GT3 also claimed a victory. It wasn't just a supercar contest either: pickup trucks, SUVs, and hatchbacks also won accolades from Motor1.com social followers around the world.

Here's a breakdown of all Motor1.com Social Car of the Year winners from each edition:

Motor1.com Edition Social Car of the Year Winner Motor1.com United Arab Emirates Range Rover 403 EAS Motor1.com Brazil Porsche 911 GT3 Motor1.com Argentina Ford F-150 Raptor Motor1.com France Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Motor1.com USA Porsche 911 GT3 Motor1.com Turkey Peugeot 308 Motor1.com Italy Ferrari 296 GTB Motor1.com Germany Porsche 911 GT3 Motor1.com Indonesia BMW M4 Competition Motor1.com Spain Cupra Formentor VZ5

We had all kinds of fun hearing back from the enthusiasts who follow us on this crazy automotive adventure. We will be doing more contests like this in the future, so keep an eye on our social media channels for the next voting challenge.