The 10 finalists for the 2022 World Car of the Year are here. The organizers are also announcing the contenders for the World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Urban Car, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year honors.

The 2022 World Car of the Year finalists are:

On March 15, the organizers will announce the three finalists for World Car of the Year. We find out the winners in all the categories on April 13 at the New York International Auto Show.

The World Electric Vehicle of the Year is a new award for this year. The finalists are:

The finalists for World Urban Car are:

Dacia Sandero

Opel Mokka

Renault Kiger

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Taigun

For the World Luxury Car honor, the finalists are:

Audi Q5 Sportback

BMW iX

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo C40 Recharge

Moving to the World Performance Car award, the finalists are:

For these awards, 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries decide on the finalists and the eventual winners. However, a panel of six vehicle designers determines the World Car Design of the Year winner. The finalists for this honor are:

Audi E-Tron GT

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Mercedes-Benz EQS

For 2021, the World Car of the Year award went to the Volkswagen ID.4, and it beat the Toyota Yaris and Honda E as the other finalists for the honor. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the World Luxury Car. The Porsche 911 Turbo was World Performance Car. The Honda E took World Urban Car, and the Land Rover Defender got the World Car Design of the Year accolade.