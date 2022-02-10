Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The first production electric vehicle from Rolls-Royce will be called Spectre and will act as an ideological successor to the Wraith. Underneath the skin, it will likely share its zero-emissions powertrain with the upcoming BMW iX M60. This rendering previews the model’s final look based on the teaser images and spy photos.

This weirdly-shaped vehicle takes after the futuristic Vision EQXX concept, which emphasized aerodynamics. We don’t know whether the upcoming EQC sedan will be inspired by this prototype, but this exclusive rendering by our friends at Motor.es proposes that idea.

Sure, the Challenger was never meant to be a tow vehicle, especially for large camper trailers. But if the trailer looks that good, there could be an exclusion from the unwritten rule.

This modernized version of the Astro Van comes as a more compact virtual alternative to the Chevy Express. The Astro hasn't been around for the past 17 years, but this new rendering previews what a comeback could look like.