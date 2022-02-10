Polestar might be regarded as a new company, but it has actually been around since 1996. It wasn't until it started tweaking various Volvo models its exposure significantly increased beyond motorsport, prior to 2015 when the Swedes bought it. Both sit underneath Geely's wide corporate umbrella, alongside Lotus, Lynk & Co, Proton, and half of Smart.

Having ended production of the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid, the company has waved goodbye to the combustion engine. All models going forward will be EVs, and for the time being, only the Polestar 2 is available. Naturally, the zero-emissions liftback will be the star of the automaker's first-ever Super Bowl ad. Until the Big Game this Sunday, a 15-second preview has been released to hint at the same minimalist approach that has defined the brand.

26 Photos

While other Super Bowl LVI ads we've seen so far include celebrities, comebacks, and robotic puppies, Polestar's commercial will have none of those. In fact, the ad will be all about the EV by doing away with (takes deep breath): stunts, surprises, supermodels, special effects, dance numbers, heartstrings, plays on words, flag-waving, explosions, slapstick, monkeys, babies, Clydesdales, mascots, emojis, castles, khakis, beef, spills, stains, weddings, parodies, trailers, and sequels.

Call us old-fashioned, but it's refreshing when an ad focuses solely on the product. That seems to be the case here with the Polestar 2 commercial, which will air during the first quarter of the game on February 13. It’s the first time ever the company has decided to advertise during a global sporting event. We are being promised the 30-second spot will "toss aside traditional expressions for big-game advertising."

NBC, the Super Bowl's broadcaster this year, hasn't revealed details about how much it costs to air a 30-second commercial. That said, NBC Los Angeles mentions a company executive said in September 2021 the slots were being sold at that time for a cool $6.5 million. During halftime, iconic rappers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem will take care of the entertainment.