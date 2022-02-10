For a car that came out more than a decade ago, the Lamborghini Aventador still looks just as special as it did back in late February 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show. It spawned multiple derivatives throughout its long life cycle, culminating with the Ultimae. The company's very last production car to offer a V12 engine without hybrid assistance has now been spotted exiting the gates of the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.

Notice anything different about it? This 1-of-350 coupe is certainly a customer car, as denoted by the wheel covers lending the Aventador's swan song a peculiar appearance when viewed from the side. With the risk of stating the obvious, those are definitely not steelies with hubcaps, although how weird/cool would that be?

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

40 Photos

Wheel covers are used when shipping the car to its rightful owner, so we find it a bit weird the Lamborghini employee took the car out for a drive with the extra hardware. As soon as he picks up a bit of speed, you can easily observe the front wheel covers are about to fly off. It's especially true for the one on the passenger side, which gives the impression the tire was just blown to smithereens.

You can get a rough estimate of a new car's value by the degree of effort made by the automaker to protect the vehicle during transit. The cheaper ones are being shipped without any sort of protection, while the high-end cars come fully wrapped. We have yet to take delivery of a Lamborghini, but we're fairly sure the supercar marque goes the extra mile in that regard.

That said, the Aventador Ultimae is a "cheap" car, with emphasis on the quotes. It only costs half a million, which is chump change compared to the $3.6-million Sian FKP 37. Lest we forget the Veneno was even more expensive, at a cool $4 million, while the revival of the Countach also cost seven figures. We can say the same thing about the track-only SCV12 coupe and the road-legal roofless SC20.