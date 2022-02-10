Big Bend, Outerbanks, Badlands. Ford clearly drew inspiration from the many beautiful national parks of the US when naming the new Bronco. But while the western and southwestern states are well represented within the range, the badass off-roader has yet to venture east of the Mississippi. That changes with the introduction of the Ford Bronco Everglades.

The newly minted Bronc makes its debut at this year's 2022 Chicago Auto Show, oddly enough – a stark contrast to the balmy swamp that inspired this trim. But with custom cues designed specifically for the Florida wetlands, the Bronco Everglades is one of the most capable iterations yet.

In order for it to overcome things like deep mud and murky water, engineers relocated key components like the transfer case and transmission vents for a fording figure of 36.4 inches – an improvement of just over 3 inches compared to the next-best trim. A Ford factory-designed snorkel also improves airflow to the engine in extreme conditions like high water, snow, or sand.

Hardcore 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires wrap around a set of 17-inch Carbonized Grey wheels exclusive to the Everglades model. Squared wheel arches surround that rubber, with the rear fender flares extended out to match the width of the Sasquatch package. The front fenders, meanwhile, sport a unique Everglades topography graphic finished in matte black.

A new heavy-duty modular bumper adorns the front end, complete with a 10,000-pound winch and a 100-foot synthetic line attached – in case the going gets extremely tough. The fascia also features a protective safari bar, rock rails, and the same steel bash plates that are standard on the Black Diamond and Badlands trims.

Powering this Bronco is the same turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine used throughout the range, good for 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 newton-meters), paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. As with all other Broncos, the Everglades uses the G.O.A.T drive modes and comes with standard four-wheel drive.

Another carryover is the marine-grade vinyl interior and rubberized floor mats, which make the Bronco's interior fully waterproof and easy to clean. The Everglades adds Urban Green accents on the seats, dash, and door panels, and a standard 12.0-inch touchscreen operates on the latest version of Ford's Sync 4 interface.

The Ford Bronco Everglades hits dealerships this summer, with order books opening in March. The SUV will come in five exterior colors – Desert Sand, Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black, and Cactus Grey – and will start at $54,495 (including the $1,495 destination).