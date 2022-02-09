If a Ford Bronco with the Sasquatch package doesn't float your boat, or a high-flying Bronco Raptor isn't your style, perhaps the forthcoming Bronco Everglades will meet your needs. We've seen spy photos of the dressed-up SUV for months, but now it seems the wait is nearly over.

The word comes straight from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who shared a short teaser video on Twitter featuring the Everglades with its front-mount winch pulling what looks like a flat-bottom swamp boat. In addition to the video, Farley drops the hashtag #BroncoEverglades with a request for followers to "tune-in tomorrow." The post went live on February 9, meaning February 10 is the big day for an Everglades reveal.

There isn't much left to reveal at this point, or is there? Recent spy photos captured Everglades test vehicles wearing just a basic camouflage wrap, which doesn't hide the snorkel for the engine snaking up the passenger side A-pillar. The wrap also doesn't hide the prominent Warn winch mounted in the bumper, and it definitely doesn't hide the extra ground clearance with beefy off-road tires.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Everglades New Spy Photos

20 Photos

The Sasquatch package appears to be standard-issue for the Everglades, which seems natural considering Farley's Tweet mentions going "even deeper in the wild" for adventures. One doesn't do that without proper tires and space to crawl over obstacles, and Everglades should offer that in spades. The bigger questions surround what we can't see, namely possible suspension upgrades or engine options under the hood. One thing is certain – Ford is keen to expand its Bronco offerings and based on strong demand that still exists in the segment, customers are keen to buy them.

All our questions should be answered on February 10, and we will have the latest Bronco news as soon as it becomes available right here at Motor1.com.