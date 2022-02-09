Hyundai Accent sales might have rebounded a bit in 2021, but they are far below the nearly 80,000 sold in 2017. Car buyers aren’t in love with sedans of any size, including compact ones like the Accent. However, the model is due for a mid-cycle refresh, going on sale in the US in late 2017, and our first batch of spy shots reveals what will change.

The Accent, which is also called the Verna in other markets, will receive new front and rear fascias, and it looks like both will borrow styling cues from the larger Elantra. At the front, the headlights look lower on the face, merging with the wider front grille. At the rear, the taillights look completely new, flanking what appears to be a new trunk opening. Hyundai has a good amount of camouflage covering the car, hiding many design details.

There isn’t any information about any interior changes, but we don’t expect anything significant with a design refresh. Under the hood, one rumor suggests Hyundai will shrink the engine from 1.6 to 1.5 liters while pairing it with mild-hybrid technology.

The downsizing is disappointing as the 1.6-liter made an underwhelming 120 horsepower (88 kilowatts), though pairing the new engine with the hybrid tech would fix that issue. The brand’s in-house continuously variable transmission will likely be the only gearbox available. Hyundai dropped the manual option last year.

The redesigned Accent isn’t expected to debut until late 2022 or early 2023. It could be the last iteration of the compact car. The segment has shrunk as automakers end production for the low-selling models. The facelift means that the model has several more years of life before being discontinued or replaced. The transition to electric vehicles will see automakers investing in products that will sell, and Hyundai is no different with its plan to launch several EVs in the next few years.