Toyota is teasing another commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl this weekend, this time featuring the 2022 Toyota Tundra and people named Jones.

In a series of teasers released by the automaker, you'd see Toyota's latest version of the full-size truck set on the desert with celebrities named Jones behind the steering wheel. Veteran actor Tommy Lee Jones is one of them, who got behind the truck wearing a cowboy hat a la Lonesome Dove. You can watch that teaser via the video embedded atop this page.

The next teaser features Leslie Jones, who's driving a Toyota TRD Pro. It looks like Tommy and Leslie are having a race, with taunting words coming from the comedian. The third teaser sees Rashida Jones joining the fray between the first two Joneses. You can watch the second and third teasers via the embedded videos at the bottom of this story.

This is the second Super Bowl ad coming from the Japanese marque. The first commercial features an inspiring message about Mobility For All, highlighting two brothers and their challenging journey to cross-country skiing victory.

The first Toyota Super Bowl commercial follows the life of Robin and Brian McKeever, who went on to win 10 Paralympic medals. Robin is now a cross-country skiing and Paralympic guide and coach, while Brian is a Global Team Toyota Athlete.

Toyota shares the journey of the two brothers in the 60-second spot, which will be aired during The Big Game's first commercial break.

The Super Bowl LVI will kick off on Sunday, February 13, 2022, which should feature various commercials during intermissions. Traditionally, several automakers air their ads at this time, which is a huge opportunity given NFL's massive following in the United States.

