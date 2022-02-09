New spy shots of the Ranger are providing the first good look into the performance truck's cabin. This one is testing with a Bronco Raptor.

The interior features a flat-bottomed steering wheel with Raptor branding on the base and a red stripe at the 12 o'clock position. Paddle shifters are behind the wheel. The driver looks at a digital instrument cluster.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Raptor Spy Photos

10 Photos

The center stack has a long, portrait-oriented infotainment display. On each side of the screen, there are HVAC vents with red surrounds. Unfortunately, our spies blur out the lower portion of the cabin images, so there's no way to see the console.

On the outside, this Ranger Raptor wears a wrap to camouflage the body, but there don't appear to be any placeholder components for hiding the production look. In front, the truck has the bold "FORD" lettering like Ford's other Raptor models. Tow hooks poke out from the lower portion of the bumper, and there's a skid plate below the nose.

Along the sides, the fenders stick out farther than on a standard Ranger. The truck rides on black wheels where each pair of spokes creates a Y-shaped design. BF Goodrich tires with a chunky tread pattern wrap around the wheels.

The only obvious alteration at the back is the pair of exhaust pipes with black tips.

In terms of performance upgrades over the standard Ranger, the Raptor will reportedly use an EcoBoost V6. It will either be the 2.7-liter version from the Bronco or the 3.0-liter from the Explorer ST. Comparing images of this truck and the existing one, the Raptor appears to have a higher ride height.

We'll have answers to many of these questions soon because the new Ranger Raptor will debut later in February. The truck will allegedly have a base price of $52,500, according to a rumor coming from "sources familiar with the matter."