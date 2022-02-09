The VW ID. Buzz makes its global debut on March 9, and the company will reveal more than just the passenger version. VW announced on Twitter this week that it will also reveal the cargo van variant. This will happen two days before the European-market ID. Buzz makes its first public appearance, which will take place in America at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

VW will bring the new van to “Buzz Stops” located throughout Austin, Texas, where both SXSW attendees and locals will be able to check out the new electric vehicle. The van’s appearance at the event also signifies the start of a three-year partnership between SXSW and Volkswagen. SXSW runs from March 11 to March 20.

The ID. Buzz will ride on VW’s MEB platform that underpins its other EV efforts, sharing many components with the ID.3 and ID.4 that are already on sale. The van will come in standard and long-wheelbase body styles, with the US poised to get the extended version. As VW notes, it will be showing off the European-market vans in Texas.

The van will likely offer single- and dual-motor configurations, which means all-wheel drive will be an option. Battery capacities will range from 48.0 to 111.0 kilowatt-hours, which will see the van deliver up to 342 miles (500 miles) of range in Europe on the WLTP cycle. That figure will likely be lower for the US versions due to different testing procedures between the two continents. There are rumors that VW is also developing a 400-horsepower (XXX-kilowatt) AWD variant.

Next month, we’ll get many of the details we want when VW reveals the van, which might not be called the ID. Buzz when it debuts. However, we’re interested in learning how the American version will differ from its European counterpart, though we have no idea when that debut will happen. While the Buzz will go on sale before the end of the year in select European markets, the US version won’t go on sale until the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model.