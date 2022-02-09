Cadillac isn't unfamiliar with the racing scene. The brand has a presence in IMSA, having won the WeatherTech DPi Manufacturer Championship in 2021. The company is defending its title for 2022 while also looking ahead to more lofty goals. To get there, a new car race car is needed and we're getting a glimpse of that now. Say hello to Project GTP. Partly, anyway.

These two teaser photos represent our first look at Cadillac's next race car, utilizing a hybrid system for competition in the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category. The car is being developed by Cadillac Racing and Design, with race car manufacturer Dallara also on board for the project. The luxury brand isn't ready to offer details on the car regarding its powertrain, save that a new Cadillac engine package will fuse with the GTP common hybrid system.

What we do know is that Cadillac intends to compete with this car at the granddaddy of all endurance races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That's on the docket for 2023, but before that happens, this fourth-generation Cadillac prototype will make its racing debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 of Daytona to kick off the season.

"While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today," said Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer for Cadillac. "It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac's brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout."

From the teasers images, we can see some resemblance to Cadillac's current Daytona Prototype that won last year's championship. Project GTP looks edgier, but we'll get the full picture later this year when Cadillac officially debuts the new car. Provided everything goes to plan, Project GTP will mark Cadillac's return to Le Mans after a 21-year absence.