What we believe to be the production version of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept is back in the snow for more cold-weather testing. This example doesn't appear to wear much camouflage, but the snow is hiding portions of the body.

The Sterrato wears a skid plate under the nose, and the piece has an extended section that ends in a little brush guard. Beyond this new piece, the rest of the lower fascia appears to be from the Huracan Evo.

The nose also wears an LED light bar. We are fairly certain this piece is purely for cold-weather development. The yellow straps holding it down aren't something you'd ever see on a production vehicle.

Along the sides, the Sterrato has a raised ride height and wears a roof rack. There's also a scoop over the top for getting air to the engine. The tires have larger sidewalls than the supercar usually has, but the tread pattern still doesn't look capable of serious off-roading.

The Sterrato concept (above) has massive, bolt-on fender flares and an LED light bar on the roof. Those parts aren't visible on the development vehicles, so we don't know if the production model is getting them.

Except for the scoops and louvers on the engine cover, the rear appears to be the same as the Huracan Evo.

The Sterrato's powertrain reportedly carries over from the Evo. However, a rumor indicates the all-wheel-drive system and gearbox tuning would have revised calibrations to work better off-road.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently hinted that the Sterrato was one of the four vehicles that the brand plans to debut in 2022. He didn't offer any clues about the debut timing, though. An earlier report indicated that the company planned to build a limited run of between 500 and 1,000 units of the rugged-looking Huracan.