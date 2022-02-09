Lotus is embarking on an exciting journey to gradually transform its product lineup into a battery-powered range of sports cars. The Elise, Exige, and Evora are no longer in production, and the company has even teased a brand new fully electric vehicle for 2026 developed in cooperation with the Renault-owned Alpine. Now, the English company is also announcing a brand new division that will be responsible for bespoke vehicles.

The Lotus Advanced Performance arm will be managed by Simon Lane, who has joined the firm as the division’s director coming from the Q by Aston Martin business with similar activities. Lotus believes this new department will take the manufacturer to the next level in its mission to become a global performance car brand.

Little else is known about the new division so far, but Lotus explains it will have several different services in its portfolio. The available options will include exclusive halo products under the Lotus marque, limited-edition versions of existing models, highly personalized cars, and race-focused machines. In addition, factory tours and driving academies are also in the plans.

Gallery: Lotus electric sports car teasers

“I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand,” Simon Lane comments. “The LAP team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities.”

The announcement about the formation of the new bespoke division is accompanied by a teaser image depicting a massive spoiler on what looks to be an open-top race car. There are zero details regarding what this photo previews, though Lotus says it “hints at an exciting future project.”