It was two years ago when our spies first stumbled upon the next-generation Range Rover Sport. The more athletic of the two RR models has been caught on numerous occasions since then, but these fresh spy shots are the best thus far. Spotted while being loaded onto an enclosed car trailer, the prototype had thinner camouflage to partially reveal some of its design secrets.

We're getting hints of Velar and you can easily tell it's the Sport rather than the big-boy Range Rover by the shorter overhangs. Much like the other two SUVs we mentioned, the prototype has pop-out door handles for better airflow to improve efficiency. It doesn't seem to be the range-topping SVR since it's lacking the quad exhaust system, but is still sporty enough to earn its suffix.

Gallery: 2023 Range Rover Sport spy photos

11 Photos

While it may not look all that different compared to the aging model available today, the next Range Rover Sport should be substantially different underneath the familiar skin. It will switch to the MLA-Flex platform that has already underpinned the fullsize model for added sophistication by improving stiffness and boosting comfort.

The Porsche Cayenne rival is expected to come with a variety of electrified six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, along with a more efficient plug-in hybrid, and a beefy V8. The latter is earmarked for the SVR, which is said to drop Jaguar Land Rover’s supercharged 5.0-liter unit in favor of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 from BMW.

A fully electric Range Rover Sport will follow later this decade as part of JLR's plan to gradually transition to EVs, with Jaguar leading the way by abandoning combustion engines from 2025.