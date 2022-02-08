It's finally here. After an exhausting teaser campaign that started in 2019 with the namesake concept, the production-ready Tonale is celebrating its world premiere today. A new Alfa debut doesn't happen very often, and although it's yet another crossover, we are still giddy with excitement. Let's face the ugly truth and admit the sub-Stelvio model has more sales potential than the promised-then-canceled 8C and GTV sports cars.

People have criticized Porsche for launching the Cayenne and Macan, but look where the Zuffenhausen brand is today. There have never been so many 718 and 911 derivatives, all made possible thanks to the huge popularity the two high-riding models are enjoying. Their success has funded the development of core models, and hopefully, Alfa Romeo will follow suit.

Tonale will be the company’s first-ever electrified model and it should come in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations. The PHEV is believed to sit on top of the range with a generous amount of power and all-wheel drive. It won’t be an all-Alfa effort since the compact crossover is expected to be loosely based on a Jeep Compass and its 4xe version.

That doesn’t mean Alfa will be slapping its badge on a Compass and calling it a day as we are certain it will be substantially sportier and more luxurious. It needs to be given the stiff competition it will have to face once it will go on sale later this year in Europe. The hotly anticipated crossover has already been confirmed for the US market and the firm hopes its new Tonale will be more successful than the Stelvio. The latter has never impressed in terms of sales, but a more affordable product has greater potential.

Chances are Alfa Romeo's expansion won't end here as multiple reports state an even smaller Brennero will be launched before 2025, complete with a purely electric variant. It's all part of a greater plan to go EV-only by 2027 in North America, China, and Enlarged Europe.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the 2023 Tonale debuting today during a livestream scheduled to start at 9 AM EST / 2 PM GMT.