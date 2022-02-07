Juan Manuel Fangio is regarded by many as the greatest racing driver of all time, so much so that your favorite drivers would regard him as one of their favorite drivers. The Argentinian driver's contribution to motorsports will forever be etched in history, and here's your chance to own one of his prized vehicles.

El Maestro's very own 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster is up for sale in RM Sotheby's. It will be a sealed bid auction from February 28 to March 4, 2022. Clients will be offering an all-in price without having to worry about the buyer's premium for the lot.

Fangio may have been associated with multiple automakers throughout his racing career, but one can't deny his deep association with Mercedes-Benz. This Mercedes 300 SL Roadster was gifted to him by the German marque as he announced his retirement in 1958. It's finished in Metallic Light Blue over Crème in a similar motif to the Argentinian national flag. Mercedes' generosity towards Fangio continued on, eventually naming him the President of Mercedes-Benz Argentina in 1974.

According to records, Fangio clocked in over 70,000 kilometers (43,496 miles) on this 300 SL Roadster through extensive touring in Europe and South America. When an official museum was put up for Fangio in 1986, it housed the prized roadster, with all its years of patina from El Maestro intact and unchanged.

As such, the 300 SL Roadster for sale still has its original gear selector, steering wheel, and seats. If you're a fan of Fangio, you'll truly appreciate these original parts, the very things the El Maestro operated during the twilight of his motorsports career.

Fangio's 300 SL Roadster is headed to London this week for public inspection, then to Royal Automobile Club, before traveling to the International Concours of Elegance in Switzerland.

The hammer price for this one-of-a-kind 300 SL Roadster will not be disclosed in public, but we could be looking at seven- or even eight-digit dollar figures.