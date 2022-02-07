Rolls-Royce will become one of the first legacy luxury automakers to launch a full-electric vehicle when the Spectre debuts at some point during the second half of next year. The company is busy working on the zero-emissions replacement for the Wraith and our photographers caught a prototype testing in snowy Sweden.

This is not our first sighting of the electric Rolls and we have to admit not much has changed compared to the previous spy photos. The British automaker is still testing the car with a full-body camouflage actually confirming its name. There are very few parts of the vehicle that are not hidden, one of them being the traditional Rolls-Royce grille at the front.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre new spy photos

29 Photos

In an attempt to give us a better preview of the electric Spectre, our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru shared their exclusive renderings of the vehicle with us. These digital drawings depict the luxury EV from virtually all angles and it does look a bit like a modernized version of the Wraith. Rolls-Royce doesn’t want you to call it like that, though, as the Spectre rides on the Architecture of Luxury shared with the latest Ghost and Phantom, unlike the Wraith which is based on a BMW arhitecture.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre renderings

It is difficult to confirm what the final design of the Spectre will be but these renderings suggest the front end will feature a split headlight layout. That’s not necessarily confirmed by the spy photos, though it does look very plausible. From the back, the test prototype looks a lot like a refreshed Wraith but there’s a badge confirming this is an “electric test vehicle.”

While the Spectre won’t use a BMW platform, there have been rumors about it sharing its powertrain with the upcoming BMW iX M60. From what we know so far, the dual-motor system for the performance electric SUV will have approximately 600 horsepower. If this number is correct and is carried over to the Spectre, it could give the zero-emissions coupe from Westhampnett a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in about 4.0 seconds, making it one of the quickest Rolls models.