Having been around since 2013, it's safe to say that Grand Theft Auto V is getting a bit long in the tooth. It’s still one of the most flexible automotive video games and it will get updates later this year but more on that later. More importantly, Rockstar Games has announced a new generation of the legendary GTA title is currently under development.

Unfortunately, there’s no launch date available yet with the studio just saying it will share “more as soon as we are ready.” However, the following sentence positively hints at a launch sooner rather than later: “we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Until the brand new GTA arrives, Rockstar Games will keep updating the Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. On March 15 this year, the company will launch versions of the two games for the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. In an official statement, Rockstar Games promises new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, and HDR options and ray-tracing.

In addition, players will enjoy faster loading times, improved 3D audio experience, advanced haptic feedback depending on the specific platform, and much more. This will all become possible thanks to the heavily upgraded hardware on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. If you are currently playing GTAV or GTA Online on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to transfer your progress and characters to the new platforms with a one-time migration at launch.

Last but not least, the Grand Theft Auto Online will get a new version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It will be available for free for the first three months after its launch to PlayStation 5 players. The game will receive improvements to the gameplay, an all-new online tutorial, and Hao’s Special Works auto shop, where you’ll be able to upgrade certain vehicles.