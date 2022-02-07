Ford finally started the production of the Bronco in July last year after months of supplier issues. It is one of the company’s hottest products on the market right now but the automaker will have to temporarily shut down its production due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Ford has confirmed to CNBC the Bronco is just one of several models that will be hit by new production downtime this week.

In addition to the rugged SUV, other Ford products in demand are also affected, including the Ranger, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E, and Lincoln Aviator at the company’s plants in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, and Mexico. Production of the F-150 and Ford Transit cargo van in Michigan and Missouri will be reduced, too. The manufacturer explains this move comes as a result of the ongoing global chip crisis.

“The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world,” the automaker said in a statement sent to CNBC. “Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect.”

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco production

21 Photos

It seems that the chip shortage is still causing a lot of troubles for the automakers, including Ford. Just earlier this year, the brand had to temporarily stop the production of the Mustang at its assembly line in Flat Rock, Michigan, for the very same reason. Thankfully, the sports car was put back on the production lines just about a week later, and we hope the situation will be identical with this new production pause.

Ford is certainly not the only automaker facing production and launch problems, though. Just recently, McLaren had to delay the release of the Artura, while Cadillac had to cut functions in some of its crossovers. Meanwhile, Chevrolet and GMC had to stop offering heated seats and steering wheels on certain models due to supply issues related to the chip shortage.