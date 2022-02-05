The concept of active aerodynamics in cars isn't new. One of the first to use it was the Porsche 959 from 1986. Fast forward over 40 years later, and you have cars such as the Zenvo TSR-S with its balletic rear wing constantly shifting direction in the corners.

Active aerodynamics isn't just for going faster around the bends. It can also help stop cars more effectively with prime examples like the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron and other recent hypercars. These airbrakes are at the back of the vehicle, typically on the wing. But one Youtube channel thought those were still too small.

If you're familiar with Garage 54, you know where this is going. If not, we'll explain what it's all about. The channel comes up with some of the most bizarre experiments and builds for cars. It can also be said it answers questions no one thought of asking. In this case, can a Lada 1600's roof be an effective airbrake system? The Garage 54 crew brought out their circular saws, welding machines, and some hydraulic bits to find out.

The final product looks amusing, if not a touch on the sketchy side. Still, the boys completed the build and ran several braking tests on the cut-up Lada. Channel host Vlad said it gets chilly inside when the airbrake is active. After all, the roof also doubles as a scoop to bring all the cold air into the cabin.

As for the effectiveness of the roof airbrake, it was a success to some degree. However, there is a risk of the roof shearing off at higher speeds. That said, Vlad said the team isn't done with this experiment just yet, and you can expect them to revisit it soon.