The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is a beautiful car. The Super Leicht Sport's swoopy lines and grand tourer proportions are arguably among the greatest vehicle designs out there – not to mention the cool gullwing doors that bode well with the coupe's styling.

What's better than a standard SLS AMG? Of course, the Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series. Lighter, more powerful, and rarer, the AMG GT Black Series predecessor is always a sight to behold. But can it hold a candle against America's Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?

To answer that, UK's carwow pitted both cars in its usual drag race shootout.

Before you watch the high-powered straight-line race, let's compare the numbers first to settle the battle on paper.

The Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series is powered by a highly-revised naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that puts out 622 horsepower (464 kilowatts) and 468 pound-feet (635 Newton-meters) of pulling power.

If those are great, let it be known the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 makes more from its hand-built 5.2-liter aluminum-alloy Predator V8 mill. Seeking help from a 2.65-liter supercharger, the American muscle can churn out up to 760 hp (567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of gut-wrenching torque.

You might think that the supercharged Mustang has the upper hand but lest you forget, it's actually far heavier than the SLS AMG Black Series. The Shelby GT500 tips the scales at 4,224 pounds (1,916 kilograms), which is 807 lbs (366 kgs) porkier than the SLS AMG Black Series. To put that in perspective, that weight difference amounts to around four average-sized adults.

That said, which do you think between these two high-powered coupes crossed the quarter-mile mark first? The video atop this page tells the story. Let us know your thoughts below.