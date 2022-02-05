So far, 2021 is regarded as Ferrari's best year in terms of sales. More importantly, being a Ferrari employee during that year certainly has its perks – bonuses totaling to a gross amount of up to 12,000 euros (around $13,700 with the current exchange rates).

According to Reuters, the employee incentives were connected to the automaker's record-setting sales performance. The Italian 'Prancing Horse' brand delivered 11,155 cars globally, beating 2020's numbers by 22.3 percent. The company has also beaten its sales performance pre-pandemic, selling 10.1 percent better than 2019.

Gallery: Ferrari Purosangue Production Body Spy Photos

16 Photos

Of note, Ferrari revealed that orders have stretched into 2023. With the Purosangue SUV up for reveal this year, we're expecting similar sales performance from Maranello for 2022. For a company that's about to enter the realm of electrification, this is certainly a great way to exit the era of pure gasoline-powered sports cars.

"We have the strongest-ever order book in our history, up double digits versus the prior year and covering well into 2023," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented.

Ferrari has been particularly in demand in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) with 5,492 cars delivered. Nearly 3,000 units were sold in the Americas, while mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan saw 899 new Ferrari owners – a 97 percent growth from 2020.

In its sales report, it has been indicated that V8-powered Ferrari models were the popular ones in the range. These cars saw a 34.6-percent increase in demand, while V12-powered ones saw a decline in interest.

Vigna will be revealing the company's future strategy on a capital markets day, scheduled on June 16, 2022. He will be prioritizing technology partnerships though as the Italian supercar maker forays into electrification.