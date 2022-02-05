The anticipation for the 2023 Nissan Z continues to rise. The next-generation sports coupe has been revealed in August 2021 but up until now, its exact availability and pricing haven't been fully disclosed.

But if you're burning to reserve for one, you may now do so, albeit through Nissan's Canadian site. The reservation page also reveals some information about its ordering process north of the US border – something that's notably missing on the US site.

In Canada, there will be three trims available – namely the Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec trims – mirroring what's on offer in the US. However, only the automatic versions of the Sport and Performance trims are available for reservation, with the manual variants marked as unavailable. The limited Proto Spec trim is also not up for grabs for now.

Those who wish to reserve will be given a choice for exterior and interior colors. There are seven exterior paint color options, while two choices are available for the interior leather hues. The previous Nissan Z order guide leakage was accurate, revealing that Brilliant Silver and Rosewood Metallic colors are not available for the Canadian market.

The Nissan Z reservation page in Canada reveals that pricing for the sports coupe will be revealed in Spring 2022, while the estimated delivery date will be sometime in Summer 2022. This is pretty much in line with the information that we have for the US market, though pricing stateside is estimated by Nissan to be "around $40,000."

More importantly, the reservation lanes in the Nissan Canada website are open only until March 21, 2022, or while inventory lasts. A deposit of 1,000 CAD (or around $784 with the current exchange rates) is needed to secure reservations.